Rockwood School District's names next superintendent

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Rockwood School District has named its next superintendent.
Dr. Curtis Cain was selected unanimously by the Rockwood Board of Education to replace Dr. Timothy Ricker, who was named the interim superintendent in July following Dr. Mark Miles retirement. He will begin serving as the new superintendent on July 1, 2022.
“I am both humbled and honored to be joining the Rockwood School District,” said Dr. Cain. “This is a proud district with a noteworthy tradition of educational excellence. I look forward to moving into the district and becoming an active member of the community, building relationships and partnerships that will continue to support outstanding opportunities for students. I plan to spend a great deal of time listening and learning and bringing people together to focus on all students and their growth. I'm truly grateful and excited to join the Rockwood family.”
Dr. Cain is currently the superintendent of the Wentzville School District. He was named the 2022 Missouri Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year and is the finals for the National Superintendent of the Year.
