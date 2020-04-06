ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School districts across the St. Louis region are helping doctors and nurses get medical equipment they need to stay safe.
Health care workers locally and nationwide sounded the alarm about shortages of personal protective equipment, so businesses, individuals and school districts are spending time making them to help with the supply issues.
At least 15 teachers in the Rockwood School District are volunteering, using 3-D printers at home to make personal protective equipment.
The district has about 20 printers creating the headband piece of the face shields, making about 200 a week.
"I think even beyond the Rockwood School District, we are helping the entire community. And hopefully we are saving lives in this process,” said superintendent Mark Miles.
It takes about three hours to make one. The goal is to make hundreds.
“This is one of those things I really wanted to jump on. As soon as it was offered, I was one of the first ones to run up to the high school to grab one of the printers because I felt like finally I can make some sort of difference,” said Zach Avila, a teacher at Marquette High School. “As a teacher you just really want to make a difference.”
In addition to Rockwood’s project, Hazelwood, Affton, Clayton and St Louis Public Schools have all donated medical supplies.
