ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Interim Superintendent of the Rockwood School District, Tim Ricker, will propose a new Covid policy Wednesday. The proposal will include making masks recommended instead of optional.
Under the new proposed plan, close contacts of Covid-positive cases would be allowed to remain in school. Building-wide notifications of a positive case would also end.
Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt claimed school districts do not have the authority to implement mask mandates. Rockwood responded to Schmitt by saying the school's policy was not immediately going to change. This week's proposed new policy, however, could go into effect in 2022.
Mask mandates at Parkway schools will continue until at least Jan. 17 after the district approved an extension of the mandate. Close contacts will no longer be required to quarantine for Parkway students.
