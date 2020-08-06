EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The superintendent of the Rockwood School District announced Thursday that plans have changed and the school year will begin online.
Rockwood initially planned to offer families a blended option but Superintendent Mark Miles said they had to re-evaluate plans after recommendations from health officials and logistical challenges of scheduling the blended option.
The school year will begin on August 24 and virtual learning will last through the first quarter and then be re-evaluated, Miles said.
"Be assured every decision is measured carefully to ensure we do our best for our Rockwood students," Miles said.
Many Rockwood parents continued to lobby the district to allow five day in-person classes.
"We realize this change will be a disappointment for families who chose the in-person experience. I am disappointed as well. Rockwood staff spent countless hours trying to find a safe way to bring our students back to the classroom to start the school year. I encourage parents to reassure their children as they share this news," the superintendent said.
