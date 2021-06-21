ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a cyber attack at the Rockwood School District.
School officials sent a letter to parents that said the school was targeted by a malware attack.
The school discovered the attack last Thursday. They enlisted the help of forensic specialists to restore the system and to determine if student and staff information was leaked.
The district has created a temporary website to help answer any questions about the attack. Click here for more.
