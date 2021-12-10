Rockwood School District parents and students protest new mask policy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rockwood School District parents and students were protesting with outrage Friday morning over a new masking policy.

Parents and students gathered outside the school district's administrative building to make their concerns heard. A spokesperson said starting Friday, they will be sending students who refuse to wear their mask home.

Parents outraged after Rockwood School District sends dozens of students home for not wearing masks One of the biggest school districts in the St. Louis metro area is taking heat tonight from parents, and it's all over masks. Rockwood School District's spokesperson tells News 4 they're sending students home for refusing to mask up. This all starting today.

Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to school districts across the state making it clear schools are expected to follow a new court ruling, putting limitations on mandates for masking, quarantines and isolations.

The Rockwood School District sent the following statement in response to Friday's protest:

"Through our Rockwood Safe Together mitigation strategies, we have been successful in keeping students in school for over a year. We understand that some students, staff and parents have grown tired of wearing masks. For several weeks we have been consulting with health advisors, legal advisors, other area school leaders and the Board of Education to consider adjustments to our mitigation strategies for the second semester. We have developed a plan that we will be presenting to the Board of Education at the Dec. 16 meeting and we will be sharing details of the plan publicly on Monday. In the meantime, we ask our staff and families for patience and support as we thoughtfully consider updates to our safety measures that impact thousands of students and staff."