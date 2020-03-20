ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents of elementary school students in the Rockwood School District will have two days to pick up Chromebooks as the district begins its e-learning plan next week.
Chromebooks can be picked up Sunday, March 22 from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday, March 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pick up locations are at the following schools:
- Eureka High School
- Lafayette High School
- Marquette High School
- Rockwood Summit High School
Parents need to make sure they’re filled out a Chromebook request form here. Permission forms will also be available at pick up for those who can’t access it online.
At pick up, parents and guardians should:
- Follow cones and/or signs when entering the high school parking lot.
- Please remain in your car.
- Place a sign in your front window with your childrens’ first and last names.
- Rockwood technicians will find student names and assign a Chromebook to them.
- If you need to sign a permission form, you will be issued one at this time.
- Rockwood technicians will hand devices to you through your window.
A third pick up time is being discussed for Tuesday, March 24 but hasn’t been finalized yet.
