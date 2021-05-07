EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An interim superintendent has been named for the Rockwood School District.

Current school district superintendent Dr. Mark Miles will retire on June 30. After he leaves, Dr. Timothy Ricker will take over as interim superintendent on July 1.

Current school district superintendent Dr. Mark Miles will retire on June 30. After he leaves, Dr. Timothy Ricker will take over as interim superintendent on July 1.

Dr. Ricker currently works as an area supervisor for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Before that he served as the superintendent for the Lemont-Bromberek School District near Chicago. According to the Chicago Tribune, the Lemont District regularly spent more tax dollars than it collected, which caused the state to step in back in 2009.

From 2003 to 2006, Dr. Ricker was the superintendent of the Mehlville School District. According to reports from 2006, Dr. Ricker said he was resigning from the positions to take advantage of the Missouri Public Schools Retirement System.

Dr. Ricker's appointment at Rockwood is for one year from his official start date. The school board said they are deciding on a plan to select a permanent superintendent, including a process and timeline.