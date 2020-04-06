ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Staff in the Rockwood School District are firing up their 3D printers to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
Rockwood STEM Coordinator Brian Reed said the district currently has around 20 printers in use making the face shield parts. It currently takes three hours to print one mask.
When they are done, the PPE will be dropped off at a designated checkpoint and collected by Face Shield Initiative STL. So far, 16 forehead pieces were dropped off Friday.
"We’re in a really good position to help the helpers, especially since the virus is not peaking here yet," Reed said. "Having all of this prep work going to build up a surplus of supplies is a really good thing."
Face Shield Initiative STL wants to donate 300 face shields per week.
