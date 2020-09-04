EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Rockwood School District is discussing a gradual phase-in plan for the return to the classroom.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles and the Board of Education discussed the gradual phase-in process of students to in-person learning during a Sept. 3 meeting.
“While I would celebrate the opportunity to have all of our preK-12 students return to our classrooms simultaneously,” shared Dr. Miles, “I believe a gradual phase-in of students by grade level would be the safest and most appropriate course of action.”
Dr. Miles said the plan would focus on the youngest students first. Then, the district would consider a phase-in for students in grades three to five. Online learning would continue to be an option for families.
“As we would successfully and gradually phase-in grade levels and programs, we would keep a careful eye on our community health indicators, our own Rockwood practices and any concerns with the health and safety of our students and staff,” noted Dr. Miles. He asserted that health and safety will always remain our top priority.
Dr. Miles said a starting date for the gradual phase-in process is in the works.
“While I would like to begin as early as possible, hopefully in September, there is much work that needs to be accomplished,” he said.
Dr. Miles plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss beginning the process of gradually returning students to Rockwood schools. News 4 will update this story following the news conference.
