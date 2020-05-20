ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In a sight many haven't seen in months, bus drivers for the Rockwood School District drove their routes one last time Wednesday morning as students and parents came out to cheer them on.
Steve Harris was there for the memorial ride, and captured the story of a community celebrating unsung heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.