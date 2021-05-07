EUREKA, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) — Teachers and staff in the Rockwood School District say opponents of the district's new diversity and equity programs are posting threats of violence on social media, according to a union representing the teachers.

Parents have been speaking out recently about the district's middle school and high school lessons on racial bias. Some parents believe the lessons go too far.

One of the accusations is that students are being taught "critical race theory." Those who embrace critical race theory hold the belief that law and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist. Other accusations include the district teaching students to become political activists and to feel guilty if they have white skin.

Rockwood School District spokesperson Mary LaPak, told News 4 the district doesn't teach "critical race theory." She also said the district's curriculum meets Missouri learning standards.

Like many districts nationwide, Rockwood is trying to implement a more inclusive curriculum and close racial disparities in discipline and test scores. Opponents argue the curriculums amount to reverse discrimination by shaming white teachers and students.

The union sent a letter to the Rockwood School Board and Superintendent Mark Miles on Saturday asking teachers and staff be protected from the attacks and that leaders address an “unhealthy and unproductive” environment in the district.

The union asked Rockwood leaders to work to clear up misconceptions about diversity initiatives, support teachers who are instructing on sensitive topics, create standards for respectful communication and release a “call for civility” in the community.

The school board held a meeting to address the letter from the Rockwood National Education Association's executive board Thursday. Extra security was requested at the meeting. Anyone entering was also checked with a handheld metal detector.

In a socially distanced room, parent after parent spoke before the board. Some students shared their experiences as well.

"I've experienced things I could never imagine from the every day, 'you don't have a dad because you're Black jokes' to be called the N word multiple times. There's no way I can fit my every day struggle as a Black person in Eureka in just three minutes, but I can always try," said one student at the meeting.

The board made a statement in support of the teachers and also pleaded with the Rockwood community to stop spreading hate and shame.

Nancy Riordan is the parent of three children in the district and said she fully supports teaching racial diversity and equity in school. But she says some of the terms being used in online posts about the controversial curriculum have been inflammatory and she just wants answers.

"I think it's more about how it's being taught, and that parents want to have a better understanding about what that curriculum is and how it's being taught to their children," she said.

Laura Baker, president of the Rockwood National Education Association, told News 4 that she believes parents are misinformed about what students are being taught.

"I know there is a perception that there', again indoctrination or, you know, we're moving kids to a certain idea or or persuading them from a different idea, and I would say that as educators, that's not our goal," she said.

At least two Rockwood administrators of color have reported receiving death threats this year, including Brittany Hogan, the district’s director of educational equity and diversity. The second was Terry Harris, Rockwood’s executive director of student services. Hogan and superintendent Miles, who is white, both plan to resign at the end of the year.

“There were a number of social media posts and voicemails directed at district administrators that our head of security deemed disturbing and categorized as indirect threats towards district personnel and that’s why the security was provided at their homes,” LaPak said.

In a recent email to district employees, superintendent Dr. Mark Miles, had this to say about the racial equity curriculum:

"Our equity and inclusion work is an integral part of our whole-child approach that recognizes how essential it is to meet the social-emotional needs of our students so that all students feel a sense of belonging, as well as feeling safe and respected so they are equipped to learn and grow," said Miles.

At the end of the meeting, the board announced a new interim superintendent will take over after Dr. Miles steps down. Dr. Tim Ricker will be the next superintendent. He mostly recently worked with the State Department of Education and also with the Mehlville School District.