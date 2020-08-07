ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some Rockwood parents said they’re looking for schooling alternatives following the district’s decision to hold all classes online for at least the first part of the 2020 year.
As the mother of two young kids, Jennifer Hudson is not happy about Rockwood’s virtual plan. She believes her son must return to a classroom this fall, and that's why she's pulling him out of Rockwood.
“We had been thinking about it but the deciding factor was last night at 8 p.m. when we got the email that said no in class learning,” Hudson said. Instead of sending her first grader to his neighborhood school, she's planning to drive her son 30 minutes away to a school that plans to do in person learning.
“We're going to private schools in St. Charles County it's sad we moved here because of the school district - pay a lot in tax dollars,” Hudson said. “And not standing by what their mission is.”
Other parents told us they aren't happy, but understood the difficult decision made by administrators.
Sarah Leonard is planning to home school an 8th grader, 6th grader and third grader this fall. After getting a taste of it this spring, Leonard knows there will be challenges.
“Remember what spring was like and I was not my child’s favorite teacher,” Leonard said. “I'm sure lots of parents can relate.”
Rockwood’s first day is August 24.
