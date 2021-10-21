SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Rockwell Beer Company's beer garden in Francis Park opens on Friday!

The beer garden will feature a food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining space. It will all be located within what the craft brewery is calling a "reimagined 1929 comfort center," next to the Francis Park tennis courts.

The current plan is for the beer garden to open this summer and it will be open on a seasonal basis. Rockwell Brewing Company's first location opened near the Grove in 2018.