SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Rockwell Beer Company's beer garden in Francis Park opens on Friday!
The beer garden will feature a food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining space. It will all be located within what the craft brewery is calling a "reimagined 1929 comfort center," next to the Francis Park tennis courts.
Have you seen those bright shipping containers along Vandeventer? Wonder what's coming? Well we have great news: it's St. Louis' newest brewery!
The current plan is for the beer garden to open this summer and it will be open on a seasonal basis. Rockwell Brewing Company's first location opened near the Grove in 2018.
