Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.
When Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. indicated Monday afternoon that he didn't see how the Cardinals could fit a Nolan Arenado-sized salary into the payroll, hope for the blockbuster trade diminished considerably.
Then Monday night, when Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich had publicly pumped the brakes on trade talks regarding Nolan Arenado, it seemed certain that these annual rumors were finally dead.
Well, at least until July when we would inevitably go through the same circus once again leading up to the trade deadline. But at least for the time being, Arenado was off the table. Bridich's comments left little room for interpretation in that regard.
“With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that,” Bridich told the Denver Post. “We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected—with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman.
“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that.”
A reigning Gold Glove Award winner or finalist at every single position on the Cardinals infield in 2020. That would have been pretty cool! So much for that, right?
To quote Lee Corso—not so fast.
In a surreal turn of events, less than two hours following the news story containing Bridich's comments which put a lid on the possibility that Arenado could be traded, none other Nolan Arenado himself decided to speak out.
His words echoed with a ferocity that could change everything.
Not long after the original story professing just how off-the-market Arenado's name had become in trade talks, Arenado described, via text to reporters in Colorado, his belief that the Rockies have disrespected him. He declined to go into specifics, noting the feelings of disrespect went beyond the mere factor of his name being included in trade rumors throughout this winter. But even without specifics, he made his point: he wasn't happy.
The texts heard 'round the baseball world.
Thomas Harding of MLB.com shared the money quote: “There’s a lot of disrespect from people there that I don’t want to be a part of,” Arenado said in a text to Harding. “You can quote that.”
And with that, the speculation begins anew. Was Nolan Arenado responsible for the turning point in his own trade negotiations?
Arenado: "Jeff is very disrespectful. I never talk trash or anything. I play hard, keep my mouth shut. But I can only get crossed so many times." https://t.co/yM1xOBJdBd— Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 21, 2020
The optics surrounding a team trading away its franchise player are never good; for Rockies fans, it would be devastating to see a player of Arenado's caliber walk out the door. That's particularly true when you consider it could come less than a year following the jubilation associated with his signing a $260 million extension to remain in Denver for the long haul.
If that franchise player demands out, however—What's the team to do?
Fans in purple and black aren't going to like an Arenado trade regardless of the circumstances. Arenado's public criticism of the front office, though, could give the Rockies the kind of public relations cover necessary to justify such a move.
The Cardinals, of course, could stand to benefit.
Now, the hurdles toward a deal are the same as they ever were. The Rockies want to shed salary and acquire talent. The Cardinals could be positioned to add some salary, but seem unwilling to do so without the Rockies pitching in to offset some of that cost. The Cardinals also want to retain as much of their young talent as possible, unwilling to mortgage their future. St. Louis is comfortable with the approach it has taken to building its system over the years; their confidence in that process inherently limits the type of trade package they'd be willing to offer.
"The last couple years, we have made trades where we’ve given up young players and gotten what we think is a player that fills a need," Bill DeWitt Jr. said Monday. "So we’re not averse to doing it. But given where we are, we have a good team and we want to maintain that and not sacrifice our future for a short term fix."
With all that on the table, it's been pretty clear for a while now that the Cardinals and Rockies have conflicting objectives. When two sides hold fast to their positions in a negotiation for which finality is not a necessity, compromise proves difficult. As I've noted for weeks, the one element that could flip this situation on its head is the Rockies' motivation—their desperation—to hammer out a deal.
Well, it might've just gone up.
DeWitt stated plainly Monday afternoon that the Cardinals weren't actively seeking to develop a trade for an impact bat prior to opening day. He also noted, though, that his club is "always opportunistic," should the right possibility come along.
With a few taps of his thumbs to his smartphone Monday night, Nolan Arenado might have dropped one heck of an opportunity right into the Cardinals' laps.
