BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officers rescued a dog after its tail got stuck in a robotic vacuum in Ballwin.
The Ballwin Police Department said they were able to locate the home where the incident occurred because when officers arrived they “could hear the chorus of a screaming mother, an upset newborn, and a yelping K-9 within a significant radius of the residence.”
Officers were able to free the dog from the vacuum.
