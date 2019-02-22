ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man who admitted to pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Craig LeFebvre has been sentenced to prison.
Devin Earl Smith was allegedly being robbed at gunpoint at the Grand Bus Stop last August when he pointed a gun at one of the suspects and opened fire. The bullet from Smith’s gun struck and killed the former St. Louis County employee.
Smith was reportedly a convicted felon who was not supposed to have a gun. He was sentenced Friday to five years for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The two suspects accused of robbing Smith, Armani McKinley and Antreion Betts, have each been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery in relation to the incident.
