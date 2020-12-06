SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A man was shot and killed after attacking a St. Louis Police officer in south St. Louis Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Gravois near Taft Ave in the Bevo neighborhood. Police said officers were conducting a building check at a storage facility with a history of break-ins.
While they were investigating, they heard the sound of power tools being used inside.
"While clearing the building, one of our officers confronts two suspects," St. Louis Metropolitan Chief John Hayden said. "One suspect charged the officer while holding a screw driver."
The 39-year-old officer then fired shots at man. He later died, police said.
Detectives said the other man ran away and escaped.
No officers were injured. The 39-year-old officer who fired the shot has 13 years of law enforcement experience.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has released.
