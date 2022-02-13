Robbery suspect shot by officers in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A police officer shot a suspect in North City Sunday morning, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened at the Currency Exchange near the intersection of Grand and Enright around 8:50 a.m. Officers were called to the scene for a hold up after they say an armed man walked in and handed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller then ran.
Someone else inside called police. When officers arrived, police the suspect opened fire on them before they returned fire and hit the suspect in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Nobody else was injured.
