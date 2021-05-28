ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A robbery suspect shot an officer in south St. Louis City during an attempted traffic stop Friday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two officers saw a car wanted for a robbery in the 3700 block of Nebraska just after 6 p.m. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver kept going.
The car eventually crashed and the suspect got out and fired shots at the two officers, hitting one of them above the right eye. The officers returned fire. Police Chief John Hayden said he believes the suspect wasn't struck. The suspect was taken into custody.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. Hayden said the wound isn't too deep.
"Anytime that happens, your heart drops and you start praying because you want to make sure the officer is okay," Hayden said. "When I got here, I saw him smiling, his wife is here, so I was very thankful to see the officer was okay."
No other information was released.
