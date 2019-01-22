SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A robbery suspect is leading police on a chase that gone through three counties and has taken place on three highways.
The chase started south of St. Louis before the suspect got onto I-55 and went north into St. Louis City.
The suspect then drove onto I-44 into downtown St. Louis before getting onto I-70 westbound.
The suspect then somehow turned around and went east into Illinois. Police say the car stopped at mile marker one on I-55 in East St. Louis. A witness says three people then got out of the car and fled on foot.
Police say the suspect is connected to a robbery that happened near Butler Hill and I-55 Tuesday afternoon. Money was taken from a tow truck driver, police say.
Nobody was injured.
