ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect was taken to the hospital about 3 a.m. Thursday morning following an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in The Grove neighborhood at Tower Grove and Manchester.
According to police, there was a call around 2:20 a.m. about a robbery attempt at the White Castle at Manchester and Chouteau.
Officers responded and spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect running in a nearby alley.
When an officer approached the suspect in his patrol car, the man reportedly pointed a weapon at the cruiser.
"As the officer who was in a vehicle approaches the suspect, he turns around and points a weapon at the officer," said Police Chief John Hayden. "The officer exits the vehicle and fires several shots at the suspect, at which time the suspect was struck in his right knee."
The suspect, who police later confirmed was tied to the robbery, was described as a 27-year-old white man. He did not fire his weapon.
The officer involved is 36 years old and has been with the department for about three years.
