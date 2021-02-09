WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Columbia, Missouri man is facing charges after police said he robbed a convenience store in Wright City, armed with a TV remote control.
Police say Tyler D. Pudiwitr went into Abel's Quik Shop on Friday with his hand in his coat pocket and claimed he had a gun and then demanded money. After being handed cash by an employee Pudiwitr was exiting the store when he was tackled and detained by a male customer until authorities arrived. It was then discovered the gun was really a remote control.
According to police it is believed Pudiwitr also robbed a gas station in St. Louis prior to his crime in Wright City.
