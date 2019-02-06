ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Danforth Campus at Washington University was on lockdown after a staff member was robbed at a nearby MetroLink station Wednesday morning.
University officials sent out an alert around 7:50 a.m. stating that a Washington University staff member was robbed on the platform at the MetroLink Big Bend station around 7 a.m. Officials believe the suspect may have made his way onto campus.
About 20 minutes after the lockdown was issued, Washington University officials said it had been lifted because police confirmed the suspect had left the area.
Campus officials said normal activities are safe to resume.
