ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four men attacked a woman jogging through Tower Grove Park Thursday evening, police say.
The woman was jogging through the park around 7:45 p.m. The men tased her back and chest and then ran off with her property, police said.
According to police, the robbers are between 18 and 25 and one wore a white shirt.
EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not have any further injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
