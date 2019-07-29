PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Pevely police are investigating after thieves broke into a street department building at the city’s public works complex over the weekend.
Police estimate the thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools, equipment and vehicles.
"Several tools, I think they might have gotten some chainsaws, a plasma cutter, emptied one of their roll around tool boxes," said Capt. Larry Miller.
Miller said the thieves also stole a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup. Both are white and say “City of Pevely” on the side.
People who live nearby are upset that city property purchased with their tax dollars was taken by thieves.
"It's pretty sad, you can't trust anybody," said Patrick O’Hara.
Sandy Holden lives across the street and believes she may have seen the burglars’ vehicle.
"I saw a red truck over there Saturday and they weren't there long,“ said Holden.
Police are checking with neighbors and nearby business to find surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the thieves.
