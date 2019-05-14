WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ( KMOV.com) -- Illinois authorities are asking for the public's help in locating three suspects accused of stealing credit cards at a wildlife refuge in Marion, Illinois.
According to authorities, a car was broken into on the parking lot of Harmony Trail in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Several credit cards were stolen and used on March 29 at a Kroger store.
Surveillance video captures images of three suspects in connection with the stolen credit cards,.
Police said callers with tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Anyone with information should contact Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541 or CrimeStoppers ar 1-800-414-TIPS.
