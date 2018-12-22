EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Robbers used a stolen truck to smash through an East St. Louis store and steal the store’s merchandise early Saturday morning.
East St. Louis police said the stolen vehicle was used to crash though the DTLR storefront around 4 a.m. Saturday. The robbers entered through the smashed storefront, grabbed clothing and then took off. A second vehicle waited outside, which then left.
Officers were not contacted by the alarm company until the robbers were gone. The truck will be removed and the front of the building will be secured.
Detectives are currently working to get surveillance footage from the store and other nearby business to try to identify any suspects or suspect vehicles involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.