ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- An attempted robbery at the pump of Midtown gas station ended with the suspect dead and his would-be victims answering questions for police.
It happened at the Chevron at 10th and Spring Streets just before three Sunday morning.
Gunfire was exchanged, and the attempted robber was shot and killed. Police say none of the three victims were injured.
“We do have a couple witnesses that we’ve spoken with, who indicated they did not know them, but we don’t know about the decedent and who he knew and who his relationship was with,” said Andrea Webster, the Homicide Unit Commander for Atlanta Police.
The three victims were in a black Mercedes -- police say one of them shot the robber.
They were taken back to police headquarters to be interviewed.
“We have a lookout of a getaway vehicle of the suspect of a black SUV, we don’t know the tag number at this point, we don’t know how many occupants were in that vehicle,” Lt. Webster added.
Police say they hope to get more information from the gas station's surveillance video.
