ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An armed robber climbed through an apartment window and held a couple at gunpoint in St. Louis late Wednesday night.
According to police, a man broke a window to the victims’ apartment in the 400 block of N. Vandeventer Ave. and climbed through shortly after 11 p.m. Once inside, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man and made demands. After taking money, electronics and a wallet from the victims, the suspect took off.
No one was injured during the armed robbery.
