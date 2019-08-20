ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery inside a bathroom at the MetroLink Transit Center Sunday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 p.m., a 51-year-old man was inside the bathroom at the MetroLink Transit Center on 14th Street when a 49-year-old man approached him. The suspect, armed with a box cutter, stole the victim's money from the pocket before fleeing, according to authorities.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.
No one was injured during the robbery, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
