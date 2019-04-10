ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a group of armed thieves robbed several hotel guests overnight at the Drury Inn in St. Louis.
According to police, a 24-year-old woman was at the Drury Inn on South 20th Street just past 1 a.m. Wednesday with two male friends when 4 men, believed to between the ages of 17 and 18 years old, pulled out guns and demanded their belongings.
The men then fled on foot, police say.
Two of the male victims left the hotel before police arrived.
Police said six hotel guests were inside the hotel when the robbery occurred but no one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
