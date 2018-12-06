ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for three men who broke into a home in the 4400 block of Pershing Avenue early Thursday morning and robbed eight victims.
According to the police report, three black men wearing masks, dark clothes and bright-colored safety vests burst in the residence where a group of men and women ranging in age from 18-33 were gathered. The suspects pulled out guns and one fired a shot before demanding the group give up their belongings.
They complied, and the men fled the scene.
Police listed the suspect descriptions as:
Suspect #1: Unknown Black Male, 17 to 20-years old, 5’2” to 5’4”, heavy build, wearing a dark mask, orange safety vest, black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants
Suspect #2: Unknown Black Male, 5’10” to 5’11”, thin build, wearing a dark mask, yellow safety vest, dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants
Suspect #3: Unknown Black Male, wearing a dark mask, orange safety vest, dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.
The investigation is ongoing. No one was hurt during the robbery.
