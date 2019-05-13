ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rob Thomas is bringing his latest tour to St. Louis this September.
The Matchbox Twenty singer will bring his ‘Chip Tooth Tour’ to the Stifel Theatre on Sept. 1.
Tickets start at $27.50 and go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details.
