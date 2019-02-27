GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers in the Metro East should expect to add extra time during their morning commute Thursday.
IDOT plans to shut down the right lane on westbound Interstate 270 between IL 159 and IL 157 at 9 a.m. near mile marker 11.
Crews are expected to reopen all lanes of traffic by 5 p.m.
It is unknown what type of construction is being done on the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.