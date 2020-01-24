ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT St. Louis had trucks out throughout the night to prepare for the Friday morning rush hour.
The Winter Weather Advisory for majority of the area was canceled early Friday morning.
Bob Becker with MoDOT said crews were out in full force overnight. Roads are mostly wet as temperatures hover around freezing.
Overnight, MoDOT St. Louis said they had all 200 trucks out treating area roads. According to Bob Becker with MoDOT, temperatures hovered around freezing and the treatment worked well overnight.
Becker said trucks will be out throughout the day as temperatures continue to sit near freezing.
MoDOT is urging drivers to remain vigilant and stay on top of rapidly changing weather conditions.
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map or call their customer service line at 888-275-6636 for the latest road conditions.
