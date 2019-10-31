CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several roads are closed near Chesterfield Parkway Thursday night as police investigate shots fired at or near officers.
Chesterfield police said SWAT is on the seen of Chesterfield Parkway and Justus Post Road. Police said they responded to a call in the area and a person started firing shots.
Police said they’re not sure yet if the person was firing at them or into the air. They said he retreated into a home and they’re working to talk to him.
