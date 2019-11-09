GLENDALE , Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In order for Ameren to prepare for an upcoming sidewalk project, Berry Road will close at 7 a.m. for the next three Saturdays.
According to a press release, Berry Road between Brownell Avenue and Gramercy Place will be closed on Nov. 9, Nov. 16, and Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to allow Ameren to remove trees near the power lines adjacent to the roadway.
Clearing vegetation, removing trees and relocating utilities are all apart of an upcoming project that will create a new section of sidewalk for pedestrians.
The sidewalk project is expected to begin in early 2020.
