O'FALLON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is asking for the public's help in finding a person who assaulted another driver on westbound Interstate 64 Sunday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., a dark colored pick-up truck with a trailer stopped behind a dark blue Ford F150 on the highway just west of Route K in O'Fallon, Mo.
The suspect then got out of his truck and assaulted the victim before speeding off.
Limited details about what led up to the incident or the suspect's description has been released.
MSHP is asking for anyone who witnessed the assualt to contact them at 636-300-2800
