HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The northbound ramp of Interstate 170 onto westbound 270 is closed due to a heavy police presence following a shooting on the highway.
According to police, a woman was shot following a road rage incident, but her injuries were not life-threatening. The suspected shooter is in custody.
Several cop cars could be seen on MoDOT traffic cameras closing down the ramp, and I-170 is backed up to Berkeley.
MoDOT initially announced the closure was due to an accident, but changed the report to a police emergency. They expect the scene to be closed for two hours. However traffic cameras were moved away from the incident around 5 p.m. so it is unclear if traffic is being let through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.