One woman is injured after being shot on the interstate, police said.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The northbound ramp of Interstate 170 onto westbound 270 is closed due to a heavy police presence following a shooting on the highway. 

According to police, a woman was shot following a road rage incident, but her injuries were not life-threatening. The suspected shooter is in custody. 

Several cop cars could be seen on MoDOT traffic cameras closing down the ramp, and I-170 is backed up to Berkeley. 

MoDOT initially announced the closure was due to an accident, but changed the report to a police emergency. They expect the scene to be closed for two hours. However traffic cameras were moved away from the incident around 5 p.m. so it is unclear if traffic is being let through.  

