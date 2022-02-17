ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of dangerous conditions Thursday evening as sleet turns to light snow in some areas.
MoDOT crews were able to put treatment down on the roads after the heavy rain moved out this morning. In an afternoon press conference, MoDOT said slush was building up on some roadways.
MoDOT officials told News 4 they will continue working to have crews out ahead of the snow so they can get as much pavement cleared before the single-digit temperatures set in overnight. Chemicals used to treat the roads do not work as well when temperatures get that cold.
In Illinois, there are more than 1,800 trucks and equipment ready to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies across the state.
“As the Illinois State Police plans to take on the unpredictable Illinois weather, we would like to remind motorists to do their part in keeping the roads a safe place,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP, alongside IDOT and other agencies, will be working in hazardous weather conditions. Please remember to slow down, stay vigilant and move over for ANY vehicle on the side of the road.”
Significantly less traffic during the winter storm earlier in the month made a difference for the crews clearing the roads, which also led to fewer accidents, according to MoDOT. Drivers who need to travel in the wintry weather should be cautious of slowed or stalled traffic and give road crews room to work.
Ahead of Thursday’s weather, the Missouri Sewer Department by cleaning out drains to make sure they don't get backed up.
"Our system is built to handle this amount of rain, over this period of time," Sean Stone with MSD Project leader said. "And it can handle this rain over this period of time because of the rigid adherence to a maintenance schedule and inspection schedule we do."
If you see a problem, call MSD at 314-768-6260.
