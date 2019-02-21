ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews took advantage of dry and relatively warmer weather Tuesday to patch potholes on both sides of the river.
In Illinois, four crews were dispatched to fix rough patches on I-255.
"We have one crew that's taking care of the left lane, one crew that's taking the right lane, a third crew that's doing nothing but ramps and auxiliary lanes, and the fourth crew is actually taking areas that need more intense scrutiny basically and doing more permanent patching," said Joe Monroe with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
In Missouri, MoDOT also had crews out, as well as the St. Louis County Transportation Department.
"In a typical year, we see 15,000-16,000 potholes. And our personnel in the field, doing the work, tell me they are seeing more this year than they have in recent years," said Dave Wrone with the St. Louis County Transportation Department.
Unfortunately, some drivers found the potholes before repair crews could fix them.
"I was coming back from the errand and hit a whopper of a pothole," said Kathy Lasaster. "It was a bad one. But this is not the first one I've hit."
That's why Lasater had to be towed to Big Bend Auto Shop. She found herself with company.
"Just this week, we've had five cars that hit potholes and two just today," said David Smoller, the owner of the auto center.
Both IDOT and St. Louis County Transportation officials say this year's crazy weather is to blame, with temperatures jumping between freeze and thaw cycles.
"When it freezes, it constricts. When it thaws it expands, and you have traffic going on it, and it's the perfect recipe for potholes," said Wrone.
"Normally, the apex is the last of March, early April," said Monroe, with IDOT. "In this case, it’s coming at the end of February."
While their crews are doing what they can to keep up with pothole repairs, they stress they need drivers to report them so they know where to send crews.
"If it's something that causes damage, that’s top of our list, we'll respond as soon as possible," said Monroe, explaining after that, they prioritize potholes like they do snow routes, taking care of the heaviest traveled routes first.
MoDOT officials say they also prioritize interstates, and then major arterial routes like Lindbergh (67) and Manchester (100).
In some cases, a street or transportation department could be financially responsible for damage caused by potholes. Both IDOT and MoDOT say they have a process for drivers to a file a claim. But MoDOT went on to explain the claim is only valid if MoDOT was notified of a pothole and neglected to patch it in a reasonable amount of time.
To request pothole repairs on a St. Louis County maintained road, call 314-615-8538.
To request pothole repairs on a MoDOT maintained road in the St. Louis area, call 314-275-1500. The line is open 24/7, 365 days a year. In other parts of Missouri, you can call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
In Illinois, you can report potholes to IDOT at 618-346-3100 during normal business hours.
