ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT and IDOT officials, like most companies these days, are dealing with staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to fewer crews on the road pre-treating roads and removing snow.
Hundreds of trucks, on both sides of the river, hit the roads overnight as icy conditions posed a threat to the morning commute. Crews are working 12-hour shifts to keep ahead of the multiple rounds of wintry weather in the forecast.
Even after the rush hour was over, traffic in parts of the metro was crawling or at standstill. MoDOT is working the 5,800 lane miles of roads in the St. Louis region with 200 trucks. Like nearly everything else these days, it's having to make adjustments due to COVID-19. Nearly 13 percent of MoDOT’s employees across the state have had COVID.
“We've had some struggles, like any other company,” explained Bob Becker with MoDOT. “Made adjustments. Move people around; try to get as many people in trucks as we can.”
“We are struggling, we had to move some trucks into different areas last night and this morning to account for the isolation and quarantine and we have a couple folks hospitalized fighting,” Joe Monroe with IDOT said.
One thing that made last night’s storm difficult is that the 11 counties that make up District 8 in the Metro East had to deal with a variety of conditions.
“We had absolutely every type of precipitation I can think of,” Monroe said. “It's quite a large geographic area in those eleven counties so they say they had everything from snow to freezing rain, an icy mix.”
