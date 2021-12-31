Road crews ready for wintry mix headed for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews around St. Louis spent Friday topping off salt trucks and keeping a close eye on the forecast as a winter storm system makes its way to the Midwest.
American Snow and Ice, a company that services private lots, said the transition from rain to a wintry mix Saturday afternoon is concerning.
"When we see the temperature dip 30 to 40 degrees over the course of two hours, we could possibly be dealing with flash freezing," said Chris Richard with American Snow and Ice. "The problem with that is a lot of people don't understand how dangerous that can be."
In those conditions, he said, the pavement looks damp or wet. However, a thin layer of ice often accompanies it, making it very slick.
With a forecast calling for rain most of the day, Richard said his crews will use road salt to treat slick surfaces. As temperatures drop, he said liquid brine becomes more effective.
"If the intensity of rain lets up and we're talking about a mist, we might be able to get a layer of salt or liquid down below before it starts to freeze," he said.
MoDOT said it does not plan to pre-treat any roads, although it will have crews on the clock beginning Saturday afternoon. IDOT said it will effort pre-treating its roads ahead of the wintry mix.
"We will actually use that rain for an ability to put down some pre-treat, make our own brine and as it transitions over we'll adjust our game plan," said Joseph Monroe with IDOT.
The City of St. Louis will also have crews out on the road and is hopeful wind speeds on Saturday will help remove moisture from surfaces ahead of the temperature falling.
"We're supposed to have 20-25 mph winds so that should really aid in drying anything out there up," Kent Flake, with the city's streets department, said.
You can get the latest updates on Saturday's forecast on the KMOV News App and KMOV.com.
