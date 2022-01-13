Road crews preparing for possible wintry weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Road crews on both sides of the river are preparing for a chance of wintry weather this weekend.
In West County Thursday News 4 found workers pre-treating Interstate 270 with a combination of salt and brine. Illinois Department of Transportation officials said the current plan is to start pre-treating Friday morning.
Both Missouri and Illinois said they have plenty of salt and chemicals to battle the potential weather.
