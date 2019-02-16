ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation crews warn Missouri drivers should pay close attention to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.
A second wave of precipitation could bring snow and ice to many parts of the state, MoDOT warns.
Those who have to travel Saturday night and Sunday morning should be aware of slick road conditions. Officials are asking drivers to limit travel time.
MoDOT said drivers who must take to the roads Saturday to:
- Leave early and take it slow
- Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses because the elevated surfaces freeze quickly
- Brake, steer and accelerate gently
- Don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down
- Give snowplows room to work, don’t tailgate them or try to pass them
MoDOT also advises taking winter precautions including making sure your vehicle is full of gas, making sure you have extra blankets and gloves in your vehicle and keeping water and snacks in case you get stranded.
If you do happen to get stranded, MoDOT says to stay in your vehicle until help arrives.
If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.
