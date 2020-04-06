RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Riverview Gardens School District (RGSD) canceled their upcoming meal and homework packet distribution events.
Anthony Kiewkow of the RGSD said Sunday "recent developments have made the risk associated with continuing our distribution events too great."
The announcement comes hours after a bus driver with the Ferguson-Florissant School District died from the coronavirus. The district said the driver was assigned to deliver food for McCluer North students.
Riverview Gardens tweeted Wednesday that more than 1,000 meals were served to families.
Today, our food service staff & volunteers served more than 1,000 meals to RGSD families! More than 8,000 since the closure began! One of the families dropped off a beautiful thank you card for our team. ♥️😭👍🙌 pic.twitter.com/zd6bOON4o0— Riverview Gardens (@RGSDNews) April 1, 2020
