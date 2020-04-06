Riverview Schools Grab & Go pick up service
Riverview Gardens School District / Twitter

RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Riverview Gardens School District (RGSD) canceled their upcoming meal and homework packet distribution events.

Anthony Kiewkow of the RGSD said Sunday "recent developments have made the risk associated with continuing our distribution events too great."

The announcement comes hours after a bus driver with the Ferguson-Florissant School District died from the coronavirus. The district said the driver was assigned to deliver food for McCluer North students. 

Riverview Gardens tweeted Wednesday that more than 1,000 meals were served to families.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.