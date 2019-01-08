(KMOV.com) - In September, Sgt. Jason Groves responded to what seemed to be a routine domestic call.
But when the suspect resisted arrest, lunging away, the officer was seriously injured.
“They went one way and I was going the other and when that happened, I heard the bicep tear from the bone,” said Groves.
A 20-year veteran of law enforcement, Sgt. Groves has been off-duty since the injury.
Worker’s compensation and insurance only covers so much.
“You get about 60 percent of your pay, and as you know, anyone who would come up to you and say ‘can you live off 60 percent of your pay for a substantial amount of time?’ That can be very tough,” said Groves.
He’s not alone. More and more first responders injured in the line of duty are finding it difficult to make ends meet. From dine out events to silent auctions, officers from St. Louis City to Pontoon Beach in Illinois have all turned to the community for help.
On Tuesday night, the Riverview Fire Protection District showed up for their fellow first responder.
“We do the best to watch each other's backs,” said Capt. Mark Keuhl with the Riverview Fire District.
The firefighters reached into their own pockets and presented Groves with a check.
He hopes to return to duty by the end of February but his recovery is still ongoing.
If you want to donate to his recovery, they’ve started a GoFundMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.