ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first of three job fairs for openings on riverboats at the Arch will be held Saturday.
The riverboats are seeking to fill many positions, including servers, cashiers, cruise coordinators, bartenders, deckhands, mates, and captains.
The job fairs will be in held in-person on the Becky Thatcher riverboat, with masks and social distancing required. The fairs will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- January 30
- February 2
- February 6
- March 6
All applicants must be 16 or older, some jobs such as bartender have a higher age minimum. For more information, click here.
